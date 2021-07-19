Shamattawa RCMP hunt for missing fisherman
RCMP and community members are searching for Leon Redhead,51, who has been missing since July 17 after he went to check his fishing nets in Gods River.
Leon Redhead hasn't been seen since Saturday afternoon
A fisherman has been reported missing near Gods River, according to Shamattawa RCMP.
On July 18, RCMP received a report at approximately 10:30 a.m. about Leon Redhead, 51, who had not returned from checking his fishing nets in Gods River, near the Ontario border in northeast Manitoba, about 4:00 p.m. on July 17.
RCMP along with community members are searching the area.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding Redhead's whereabouts to call Shamattawa RCMP at 204-565-2350.