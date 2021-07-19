Shamattawa RCMP hunt for missing fisherman

Leon Redhead has been missing since Friday afternoon. (RCMP)

A fisherman has been reported missing near Gods River, according to Shamattawa RCMP.

On July 18, RCMP received a report at approximately 10:30 a.m. about Leon Redhead, 51, who had not returned from checking his fishing nets in Gods River, near the Ontario border in northeast Manitoba, about 4:00 p.m. on July 17.

RCMP along with community members are searching the area.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Redhead's whereabouts to call Shamattawa RCMP at 204-565-2350.