Missing boy safely located, father still missing: Winnipeg police

A boy previously reported missing has been found safe, but his father is still missing, Winnipeg police said Tuesday evening.

The Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release sent just before 5 p.m. Tuesday that Andrew McKay Sr., 38, and his four-year-old son were last seen in the city's North End earlier in the day.

Police said in a release sent just after 7 p.m. that the boy had been found, but they are still trying to locate his father.

Police described the man as five feet 10 inches tall and and approximately 190 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was available.

Police believe he may be travelling in a black Chrysler Town & Country van with Manitoba licence plate HTA 391.

The Winnipeg Police Service says the black minivan pictured here is similar to the vehicle Andrew McKay Sr. may be travelling in. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Police are concerned about the well-being of the man, and are asking anyone with information about McKay Sr.'s whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

CBC earlier published the child's name and photo, which have been removed to protect his identity.

In an email, Winnipeg police public information officer Const. Jay Murray said an amber alert was not issued when the boy was reported missing because the incident did not meet the required criteria at the time.