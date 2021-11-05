Missing Winnipeg girl believed to be with her mother, police say

A missing 11-year-old girl reported last seen over a week ago in Winnipeg is now believed to be with her mother, police say.

Angela Aguilar-Hernandez was reported last seen on Oct. 27 in Winnipeg's River Heights area. Police first asked for help finding her on Tuesday.

On Friday, the Winnipeg Police Service said they believe the girl is with her mother, Flor Aguilar-Hernandez.

The mother is described as five feet and about 110 pounds, with long black hair, police said in an update.

Angela is about four feet, eleven inches, with a thin build. She also has long brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Police previously said they were concerned about the girl's well-being and asked anyone with information about where she is to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.