Winnipeg police search for missing 11-year-old girl

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

Angela Aguilar-Hernandez was last seen in Winnipeg's River Heights neighbourhood wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

She's nearly five feet in height, with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with any information regarding the girl's whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.