Winnipeg police search for missing 11-year-old girl
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.
Angela Aguilar-Hernandez was last seen Wednesday in River Heights
Angela Aguilar-Hernandez was last seen in Winnipeg's River Heights neighbourhood wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans, police said in a news release on Tuesday.
She's nearly five feet in height, with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with any information regarding the girl's whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.