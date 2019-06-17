Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police search for missing elderly man
Winnipeg police are looking for an elderly man with dementia who went missing from an Osborne Village care facility early Sunday.

In a tweet sent shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday police said 73-year-old John Hodder walked away from the care facility around 3:45 a.m.

While police didn't release a photo of Hodder, they say he is 5'6" tall with a medium build and short, white hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and dark navy slippers.

Staff at the care facility say Hodder has no family or friends in the city.

Anyone with information on Hodder's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

