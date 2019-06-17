Winnipeg police search for missing elderly man

Winnipeg police are looking for an elderly man with dementia who went missing from an Osborne Village care facility early Sunday.

In a tweet sent shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday police said 73-year-old John Hodder walked away from the care facility around 3:45 a.m.

While police didn't release a photo of Hodder, they say he is 5'6" tall with a medium build and short, white hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and dark navy slippers.

Staff at the care facility say Hodder has no family or friends in the city.

1/2 MISSING PERSON: THE WPS is concerned for the safety of 73 yr old John Hodder. He has dementia and walked away from a care facility in Osborne Village at 03:45am on June 16th. HODDER is described as a white male, medium build, 5’6”, with short white hair. —@wpgpolice

Anyone with information on Hodder's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

More from CBC Manitoba: