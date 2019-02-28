Missing 86-year-old man found safe
An 86-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found safe, police say.
John Costello has been located
John Costello, who drives a blue GMC Sierra half-ton truck, had been last seen in the Transcona neighbourhood of Winnipeg on Tuesday afternoon.
Police are thanking the public for their assistance in locating Costello.
