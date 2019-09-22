'Didn't think I'd see him again': Man reunited with lost dog after 4 years

Jack the dog was literally a man's best friend, and when he went missing nearly four years ago, his owner never thought he'd see him again.

Mike Plas hails from Thunder Bay, Ont. and got what he said was "the greatest phone call of his life" on Friday afternoon.

An employee at a Winnipeg animal shelter called him to say they found Jack.

In 2015, Jack was tied up outside of Plas' father's house. He asked his mom to go check on him, and when she did, he was gone.

Plas didn't know what to think — was Jack taken? Was he dead?

"Every time I'd drive past my dad's I'd always look around at the houses and had some sort of feeling he wasn't gone," he said.

For Plas, Jack was more than just a dog, especially since he got him as a puppy.

"Well he was never a pet to me or anything like that. I always called him my brother. Ever since I had him he's never been not with me. I even bring him to work," he said.

"Greatest phone call"

Plas said it felt like fate when he got the phone call and jumped in the car to drive hundreds of kilometres to get him back.

It turns out Jack was seen along a highway outside of Winnipeg when he was picked up by a driver and taken to Centennial Animal Hospital on Pembina Highway.

From there, staff were able to get Plas' contact information off of the microchip implanted in Jack.

The tearful reunion was captured on video by his girlfriend, Mackenzie Cutler.





"I knew he was going to remember me. As soon as he saw me he was crying, jumping, he was kissing me, then he rolled on the ground. He's crazy happy right now," Plas said.

He added life feels like it's back to normal now that his best friend, who is eight years old, is back by his side.

"It just feels like I have my life back now," Plas said. "It felt like I was missing a part of my life without him around."

With a bit of a laugh, he added he's never going to let Jack out of his sight again.