Family concerned for well-being of missing Dauphin woman, 40, last seen last week

Loved ones of a woman from Dauphin, Man., are concerned for her well-being after not having heard from her since since last week.

Monica Chartrand, 40, was last seen by family on June 14, Dauphin RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

Chartrand's family told RCMP she had mentioned plans of going either to Winnipeg, or out of province to Saskatoon or Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Alberta.

She doesn't have a cellphone and police don't know how she planned to travel to any of these destinations.

Chartand is five feet five inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. RCMP said she has tattoos depicting Indigenous art on her neck, forearms and right hand.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

