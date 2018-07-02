Search team scours Dauphin's Countryfest grounds for Winnipeg man who disappeared

A search is underway for a Winnipeg man who disappeared from a popular Manitoba music festival Saturday afternoon.

Danny Kidane, 24, was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday in the campground at Dauphin's Countryfest, said festival president Ann Ransom.

Festival officials displayed a photo of Kidane on the main stage Sunday night, asking everyone to keep their eyes peeled for the man. The search for him continued Monday morning as thousands of campers packed up and got ready to leave the festival for another year.

Mounties sealed off the creek, which is a popular spot for festival-goers looking to cool down. (Submitted) RCMP have sealed off parts of a creek on the festival grounds that's a hot spot for people wanting to cool down.

Bill Gade owns the local CJ Radio station and said it's not uncommon for people to go missing for a few hours at the festival but he's never seen someone go missing for this long there in all his years covering the event.

"That's the first time I can remember in 29 years that that's happened."

Helicopter helps search efforts

He said there's a fence around the creek but it's common for people to go over it with lawn chairs to enjoy the water.

"It's a very common thing. You know, on a busy day you might see 500 people in that creek."

Gade said security guards were searching along the creek and a helicopter was brought in to help look for Kidane.

A helicopter also used to search, he said. It's parked there in case anyone wants to pay for a ride and was used to aid in the search Sunday.

Dauphin is located about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.