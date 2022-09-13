2 children missing from Westman after not returning home from father's over weekend, RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help from the public in locating two children who never returned home after visiting their father in western Manitoba over the weekend.

Brock Bailey, 10, and his sister Chyanne Bailey, 12, biked to their father's place in Hartney, Man., after school on Friday as planned, RCMP said Monday in a news release.

They were expected to return to their mother's Saturday afternoon, but nobody has seen or heard from them since they left school on Friday, RCMP said.

Their father, Michael Bailey, 41, also did not show up for work on Monday, according to police.

Chyanne is five feet six inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has blue eyes, brown hair and was wearing a dark green jumper and sweater, green pants and neon pink running shoes when she was last seen.

Her brother Brock has green eyes and brown hair. He is five feet tall, weighs 88 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey and maroon hoodie, along with shorts and running shoes.

Their father Michael is about six feet five inches tall, weighs 198 pounds and has hazel eyes, RCMP said. He drives a grey Dodge pickup truck with the licence plate KNB 764.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boissevain RCMP at 204-534-7262 or provide a tip online through the Manitoba Crime Stoppers website.

