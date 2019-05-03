Police seek missing girl, 6, and her mother

Winnipeg police are looking for Ayla Velic, 6, who was taken from Michigan by her mom, Elmedina, in January.

Ayla was taken from their home in Clinton Township, Mich., without permission from her father and needs to be returned, Const. Rob Carver said Friday morning.

"What we know from U.S. authorities is that it was sometime in January when [Elmedina Velic] was believed to have left with her daughter," Carver said at a news conference where he released photos of the mother and child.

"There is no suggestion there is a concern for Ayla's safety."

Ayla must be returned to the U.S. under an international treaty governing child abductions, Carver said.

Elmedina Velic, 30, took her daughter Ayla, 6, from their home in the U.S. without the permission of Ayla's father, Winnipeg police say. (Winnipeg Police Service)

"We're notified that she could be in Winnipeg as part of the U.S. authorities looking for her," he said.

"Elmedina is originally a Canadian and there is, I believe, family and friends here."

Elmedina Velic, 30, is about five feet, six inches, and 160 pounds. She was last known to be driving a 2016 red Nissan Versa with the Michigan licence plate DUE 2506.

Elmedina Velic was last known to be driving a 2016 red Nissan Versa similar to this one, with Michigan licence plate DUE 2506. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Mother and child travelled to Winnipeg earlier this year but might be in Ontario now, Carver said.

Anyone who has information about where they are should call the Winnipeg missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or visit missingkids.ca or call 1-866-543-8477.

