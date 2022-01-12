Missing mother of 2 from Winnipeg last had contact with family 15 days ago

The sister of a missing 33-year-old Winnipeg woman is asking the public to help find her.

Candace McKay-Paul last had contact with her eldest sister, Jessica Maude, on Dec. 28, 2021. She was last seen the next day at 729 Wellington Ave., in Winnipeg's Daniel McIntyre area.

"This is out of character for Candace," Maude said.

She is being supported by Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak's missing and murdered women and girls liaison unit to get the word out about the search for her sister.

McKay-Paul has two sons and a grandchild "who misses her and wants her home," Maude said at a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"She always maintained contact with her family. Family is everything to her. She is very loving, kind and protective of her family."

McKay-Paul is five feet six inches tall, and between 115 and 135 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and tattoos on her neck and forearms.

More support needed for families: advocate

Maude lives in Pauingassi First Nation and is unable to help search for her sister in-person.

Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, the director of MKO's liaison unit, said more support and resources are needed for family members like Maude, who live in rural or remote areas and have missing loved ones in urban centres.

"It's very heart-wrenching and heartbreaking to not be present and to know that they're doing what they can to safely locate their loved one," Anderson-Pyrz said.

Anyone with information about where McKay-Paul may be is asked to contact the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.