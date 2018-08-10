Missing boys from Neepawa, Man. may be in Winnipeg: police

Police are asking for the public's help finding two missing brothers from Neepawa, Man.

Jason Shultz, 11, and Eric Shultz, 13, have been missing since Aug. 6 after not being returned to their mother following a legal parental visit with their father, according to RCMP.

The boys are believed to be with their father, David Ronald Shultz, 50, driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Manitoba licence plate GHK 319. David Shultz is 5'8" tall, 150 lbs., with light brown hair and eyes.

Police say the boys were possibly last seen in Portage la Prairie Friday morning and may now be in Winnipeg or the surrounding area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Neepawa RCMP at 204-476-7338.

