Missing Brandon teen could be in Winnipeg: police

Brandon police have put out a call for help finding a missing teenage girl.

Kaitrianne Ironstand, 16, was last seen on Sept. 9 around 2:30 a.m. at her house on Louise Avenue near Fourth Street in Brandon, Man.

The Brandon Police Service describes Ironstand as five feet three inches tall and 95 pounds, with brown hair past her shoulders, brown eyes, and a tattoo of the word "Eden" on the right side of her neck.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt and a black jacket. Police say she might be in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information can call the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.

