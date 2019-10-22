Skip to Main Content
Missing Brandon girl, 17, believed to be in Winnipeg
Manitoba

Missing Brandon girl, 17, believed to be in Winnipeg

A 17-year-old Brandon girl has been missing since last week and police believe she is likely in Winnipeg.

Police, family concerned for her safety and urge public to keep an eye out for her

CBC News ·
Kaitrianne Ironstand is described as 5 feet and 90 pounds, with light brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. She has piercings in her ears and was last seen wearing black pants, a black-and-white sweater and brown boots. (Submitted by Brandon Police Service)

A 17-year-old Brandon girl has been missing since last week and police believe she is likely in Winnipeg.

Kaitrianne Ironstand was reported last seen Oct. 16 in the western Manitoba city and the last known contact was made with her on Oct. 20, Brandon police said in a news release.

Her exact whereabouts are unknown but there is a strong likelihood that Ironstand is in Winnipeg, possibly in the Polo Park or Point Douglas areas, police said. 

Police and family members are concerned for her safety and urge the public to keep an eye out for her.

Ironstand is described as 5 feet and 90 pounds, with light brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

She has piercings in her ears and was last seen wearing black pants, a black-and-white sweater and brown boots.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.

Police are concerned about the safety of Kaitrianne Ironstand. (Submitted by Brandon Police Service)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|