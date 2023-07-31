Missing boy, 14, last seen in Winnipeg's West End nearly a week ago: police

Winnipeg police say they are concerned about the well-being of a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in the city's West End almost a week ago.

Dustin Norman, 14, was last seen on the afternoon of July 26 near Lydia Street and McDermot Avenue, police said in a Monday news release.

Norman is described as five feet, six inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has blue eyes and a mix of blonde and brown hair, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue jeans and a black-coloured sweater and sneakers, police say.

There are worries about Norman's well-being, and police ask anyone with information of the teen's whereabouts to contact their missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: