Winnipeg police search for missing boy, 11

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help tracking down a missing 11-year-old boy.

Dylan Harper was last seen Thursday.

Police say Harper is known to frequent the areas of Rossbrook House and the Freight House Community Centre in Winnipeg's inner city.

Harper weighs between 170-190 pounds and stands approximately five-foot-three. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white shirt, a black/grey hoodie and brown pants.

Anyone with information on Harper's whereabouts should call police at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: