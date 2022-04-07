Missing 11-year-old boy last seen in St. Vital area

An 11-year-old boy has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Brody Bruce was last seen in the St. Vital area at around 3 p.m.

He is described as four feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a black jacket, black sweat pants and a pair of high black winter boots.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or the Bear Clan at 204-794-3568.