Winnipeg police look for missing 12-year-old boy

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Kingsley Greyeyes was reported last seen on Sunday in Winnipeg's North End.

He is five feet, six inches, about 115 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a white and black FXR jacket, black Adidas pants with white stripes and orange Nike shoes.

Winnipeg police are concerned for Greyeyes' well-being and ask the public for help finding him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: