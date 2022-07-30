Thompson RCMP appeal for tips in finding boy, 13, last seen Tuesday night

RCMP in Thompson, Man., are seeking help from the public in finding a teenage boy from Winnipeg who was reported missing after last being seen Tuesday night.

Khellen Kirkness, 13, was last seen leaving a home on Sandpiper Crescent to go visit with friends and was reported missing Wednesday morning. He came to Thompson to visit family, RCMP said in a news release on Saturday.

Police have had reports of sightings of Kirkness in the last few days but he has not made any contact with family or police, RCMP said.

He's described as five feet, eight inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Kirkness has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black gym pants and black runners.

Anyone with information about where Kirkness is is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.