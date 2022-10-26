Boy missing from Portage la Prairie, Man.

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a 15-year-old boy missing from Portage la Prairie.

Stacey Gerald Houle was last seen Oct. 21 just after 6 p.m. at his residence on Tupper Street N. in the city 80 km west of Winnipeg.

He's described as six feet and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt, dark-coloured flannel pyjama bottoms and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be sent via the Crime Stoppers website.

