Boy, 13, missing again from St-Pierre-Jolys

A 13-year-old boy from St-Pierre-Jolys has gone missing from his home for the second time in a month.

RCMP are asking the public for help finding Bailey Poole, who they believe is in Winnipeg.

He was last seen at his home around 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 in St-Pierre-Jolys, which is about 50 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

Poole is described as five feet, 10 inches tall, with a thin build and hazel eyes. He was last wearing a green and grey jacket, dark shirt and pants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information can call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.