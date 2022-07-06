15-year-old boy missing from southeastern Manitoba could be in Ste. Anne or Winnipeg: RCMP

RCMP are asking the public for help to find a missing 15-year-old boy from the rural municipality of Reynolds.

Landyn Thomas was reported missing on Sunday after he left his home shortly after midnight on his bright red bicycle, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Thomas is about five feet six inches tall, 110 pounds, with dark hair and an undercut. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants with a black hoodie and black shoes.

RCMP believe Thomas could be in Ste. Anne or the Winnipeg area

Mounties are asking anyone with information to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

