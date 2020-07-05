Boy, 9, missing in Red River since Friday found dead, police say

The body of a nine-year-old boy who went missing after going into Winnipeg's Red River on Friday afternoon has been found in the water, police said on Sunday afternoon.

Darius Bezecki was biking with two brothers and a friend near his home when all four ended up in the river, Const. Jay Murray told a news conference Saturday morning. It's unclear at this point if they were swimming or had fallen in, though that will be part of the investigation, he said.

Three of the boys were able to get out, but Darius didn't make it out of the water, the officer said.

More to come