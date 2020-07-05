Skip to Main Content
Boy, 9, missing in Red River since Friday found dead, police say
Darius Bezecki was biking with two brothers and a friend near his home when all four ended up in the river, Const. Jay Murray told a news conference Saturday morning.

Family and search crews had been gathered near the riverbank for days looking for Darius Bezecki

Water rescue crews were back on the Red River Sunday morning to look for the boy, who was last seen Friday afternoon. (Winnipeg Police Service)

The body of a nine-year-old boy who went missing after going into Winnipeg's Red River on Friday afternoon has been found in the water, police said on Sunday afternoon.

Darius Bezecki was biking with two brothers and a friend near his home when all four ended up in the river, Const. Jay Murray told a news conference Saturday morning. It's unclear at this point if they were swimming or had fallen in, though that will be part of the investigation, he said.

Three of the boys were able to get out, but Darius didn't make it out of the water, the officer said.

