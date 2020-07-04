Boy, 9, missing in Winnipeg's Red River since Friday found dead, police say

The body of a nine-year-old boy who went missing after going into Winnipeg's Red River on Friday afternoon has been found in the water, police said on Sunday afternoon.

Darius Bezecki was biking with two brothers and a friend near his home when all four ended up in the river, Const. Jay Murray told a news conference Saturday morning. Three of the boys were able to get out, but Darius didn't make it out of the water, the officer said.

"It is incredibly sad and the outcome no one was looking for. Our thoughts are with his family," Murray said in an emailed statement sent to media on Sunday.

Police have notified next of kin, he said.

Paramedics and police responded to reports just after 4:30 p.m. Friday of someone in distress in the river near the Louise Bridge, Murray said on Saturday. Crews had four boats in the water, and 12 police cruisers were searching the banks of the river, he said.

Members of the Bear Clan Patrol in Winnipeg met up along the Red River to assist in the search for nine-year-old Darius Bezecki on Saturday. (Erin Brohman/CBC)

Water rescue crews, a sonar boat and a drone with thermal imaging technology were being used in an attempt to find the boy. Murray said on Saturday that search crews were still focused on the immediate area around where Darius was last seen.

Later Saturday, police told CBC News that a few "items of interest" were found near the area where underwater searchers dove earlier that day. That location is considered a high-risk dive due to murky waters and fast-moving debris.

Five chapters of the Bear Clan Patrol in Winnipeg were gathered near the bank of the muddy waters on Saturday evening while the Mama Bear Clan, another volunteer group, sent some grandmothers to pray and sing by the water as the sun set for the night.