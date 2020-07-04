Search resumes for boy, 9, missing in Winnipeg's Red River since Friday afternoon

Search crews are back on the Red River near Winnipeg's Louise Bridge today to resume the search for a nine-year-old boy who went missing Friday afternoon after ending up in the water.

Darryl Contois was one of the people who came out Saturday to help hunt for Darius Bezecki, after the initial search had to be called off at sunset on Friday.

"The family's here and we give them our support and let them know that we're all here for him," he said. "We're a community, you know, and we try to help as much as we can."

Paramedics and police responded to reports just after 4:30 p.m. Friday of someone in distress in the river near the Louise Bridge, Const. Jay Murray said Friday. Crews had four boats in the water, and 12 police cruisers were searching the banks of the river, he said.

Later Friday evening, police said their search for Darius had shifted into a recovery phase.

The boy was biking with two brothers and a friend near his home when all four ended up in the water, Murray said. It's still unclear whether they were swimming or fell in.

Three of the boys were able to get out, but Darius didn't make it out of the water, the officer said.

Water rescue crews and a drone with thermal imaging technology were being used in an attempt to find him.

Police are asking anyone near the Red River to be aware of the situation and keep an eye out in case the boy was able to get out of the water.