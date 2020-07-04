Skip to Main Content
Nine-year-old boy missing in Winnipeg's Red River
Winnipeg police are on scene at the Louise Bridge where a nine-year-old is believed to have entered the water and is missing.

Police say child went into the water just after 4:30 p.m., still hasn't been located

Rescue crews can be seen on the Red River July 3 searching for a 9-year-old boy. (Dez Folwark Edwards/Facebook)

Winnipeg police are on scene at the Louise Bridge where a nine-year-old boy is missing after they believe he went into the water.

Paramedics and police responded to reports just after 4:30 p.m. Friday of someone in distress in the Red River near the bridge. 

Water rescue crews and a drone with thermal imaging technology is being used to try to find the boy.

Crews haven't been able to locate the child, police said in a media release at 8:15 p.m.

More to come.

