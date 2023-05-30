Searchers plead for dashcam footage, surveillance images of missing Winnipeg boy

Family and friends searching for a missing 15-year-old boy in south Winnipeg urge drivers to check dashcam footage and businesses to look through security cameras for any sign of Inuka Gunathilaka.

It's been nearly a week since the teen was last seen in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood.

"The whole family's devastated. We want to know where he is," said Anuradha Kariyawasam, who described himself as one of spokespeople for Gunathilaka's family.

Kariyawasam and several others stood Tuesday morning on the boulevard on Pembina Highway near Markham Road, not far from Gunathilaka's last known location on May 24.

They held a banner with Gunathilaka's photo and a message for people to call police if they see any sign of him.

Inuka Gunathilaka was last seen wearing glasses, a blue sweater, dark blue jeans and black shoes on Wednesday morning in the Fort Richmond area. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police)

Udaya Annakkage, Gunathilaka's Sunday school teacher, told CBC News the teen is seen on surveillance footage at 8:11 a.m. going into his school library at Fort Richmond Collegiate.

For some reason, he then left the school and is next seen at 8:24 a.m. at Tim Hortons at Killarney Avenue and Pembina.

The next time he is seen is at 8:53 a.m., walking past the Markham Chiropractic Centre at Pembina and Thatcher Drive.

"Beyond that, there's no evidence," Annakkage said.

Gunathilaka doesn't have a cellphone and his parents believe he only had $20, Annakkage said.

"This is very unusual. He's a very reserved person, [he] doesn't have many friends," he said, describing Gunathilaka as someone who doesn't socialize or go out much at all.

His parents have no sense of where he might have gone, Annakkage said.

"That's the biggest puzzle we are trying to solve," he said.

Gunathilaka was last seen wearing glasses, a blue sweater, dark blue jeans and black shoes. His family, which consists of his parents and an older sister, has been in Winnipeg for at least eight years, Annakkage said.

A map has been created based on the sightings, and it has been divided into grids for teams of searchers, Annakkage said.

"That's our strategy. We are not experts on that so we just do what we think is right."

More than 100 people have stepped up to help in the search, and not just from the Sri Lankan community, Kariyawasam said.

"We are thankful for all the volunteers. It's been a real team effort," he said.

Searchers are desperate for any footage from dashcams or business security cameras to pinpoint where Gunathilaka might have gone. (Travis Golby/CBC)

But the trail has gone cold and the searchers are desperate for any other footage to pinpoint where Gunathilaka might have gone after the sighting near Pembina and Thatcher Drive.

"Our hopes are slowly fading, at least my hope, because it's taken so long," Annakkage said.

Kariyawasam said any camera evidence would help the group narrow down the search "and do it more efficiently."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

"We're just asking people to be alert and if anybody finds information, let the police know," Annakkage said.