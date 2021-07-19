Missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Hollywood Beach: Manitoba RCMP

Cleavon Day, 12, was last seen in Hollywood Beach on July 18, and may be heading to Sandy Bay First Nation, RCMP said. (Submitted by RCMP)

Manitoba RCMP have asked for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy from the Rural Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone.

Cleavon Day was last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday, in the Hollywood Beach area, on the western shore of Lake Manitoba.

He was wearing all black and carrying a backpack, and police say he may be heading to Sandy Bay First Nation, about 121 kilometres north of Brandon, Man.

Police describe Day as five feet, 11 inches tall, 165 pounds with short, spiky hair.

Anyone with information can call Amaranth RCMP at 204-843-2691 or contact Crime Stoppers.

More from CBC Manitoba: