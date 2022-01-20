RCMP looking for Manitoba teen after finding abandoned vehicle

Manitoba Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 14-year-old boy missing from a rural area west of Winnipeg.

Coltyn Gretsinger drove off around 2 a.m. Thursday from a home on Highway 26 near High Bluff, a small community about 10 kilometres northeast of Portage la Prairie, police said.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in a ditch off the highway, about three kilometres from the home. Items belonging to Gretsinger were recovered near the vehicle but he was not found, police said.

RCMP believe Gretsinger was alone when he drove away from the home but a spokesperson said he may have been given a ride after the vehicle went into the ditch.

He is described as five feet, five inches, with a slender build, short black hair and brown eyes. It is believed he was wearing a black winter coat with fur around the hood.

Police and family are concerned about Gretsinger's well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-8767 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be left through the Crime Stoppers website.

