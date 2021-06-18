Missing Winnipeg boy, 14, last had contact with family on June 4, police say

Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of Dakota Traverse. (Winnipeg Police Service)

A missing Winnipeg boy is believed to be in the city's Dufferin Industrial area, police say, and they're asking the public to keep an eye out for him.

Dakota Traverse last had contact with family on June 4.

He is described as 5-foot-7 with a thin build, black short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, along with black-and-red runners.

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for Traverse's well-being. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

