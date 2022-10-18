One woman dead, one man missing after submerged boat found near Lynn Lake: RCMP

One woman was found dead and a man is still missing after their fishing boat was found submerged near Lynn Lake on Sunday, RCMP say.

On Saturday around 10 p.m., Lynn Lake RCMP received a report of a missing boat with two occupants, a 61-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, who are both from Lynn Lake, according to a Monday news release.

The man and woman were known to go fishing on Cockeram Lake, which is approximately 10 kilometres east of the town of Lynn Lake.

A search began at daybreak on Sunday, RCMP say. The missing boat was discovered submerged in the lake, but the two missing boaters were not found.

On Sunday evening, volunteer searchers found the female boater, who was deceased, according to the release.

RCMP say their underwater recovery team is en route to Lynn Lake to assist with the search for the male boater.

The focus of the search is to find the missing man, RCMP say, and they will continue their investigation into the circumstances around the submerged boat.

