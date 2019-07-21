Missing boater found 'in good spirits' after night spent on Lake Manitoba

A search for a missing boater ended when searchers in the air spotted the man in his boat on Lake Manitoba.

The search began on Saturday after Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP received a report of a missing 60-year-old man who was camping at Vakker Beach Campground.

The man was last seen fishing in his boat on the lake on Friday around 5 p.m. Local campers started looking for him the next morning when he didn't return to his campsite.

RCMP search and rescue members believed he may have drifted across the lake to the Ashern and Lundar area, and with help from Manitoba Sustainable Development and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, they found him around 3 p.m. and guided him back to shore.

The man appeared to be uninjured and "in good spirits," RCMP said in a news release.

