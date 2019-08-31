Body of missing Manitoba boater found in Whiteshell River

A man who went missing while harvesting wild rice on an air boat on the Whiteshell River has been found dead, RCMP say.

The family of Bradley Anderson, 49, had grown concerned after he didn't return to camp and called RCMP around 9:30 a.m. on Friday. A second boater found the air boat submerged in more than four metres of water about five kilometers north of Jessica Lake.

A search of the shoreline by police, Manitoba conservation officers and private boats turned up no signs of Anderson.

The family also brought in the Huterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) to help on Friday, but with no success.

RCMP, sustainable development officers and HEART members returned on Saturday. HEART found Anderson's body around 10:30 a.m. with an underwater camera, RCMP said.

RCMP said the man's body has been recovered. The investigation is ongoing,