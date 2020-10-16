Missing Bloodvein man found safe: Manitoba RCMP

A missing man from Bloodvein First Nation has been found safe.

Charles Keith Littlechief, 46, was reported missing Wednesday after he hadn't been in contact with friends or family for five days.

On Friday, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release that Littlechief has been found safe.

Bloodvein is about 200 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.

