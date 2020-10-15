Missing Bloodvein man last seen in Eriksdale, Man.

RCMP are asking for help finding a missing man from the First Nations community of Bloodvein, Man..

Charles Keith Littlechief, 46, was last seen in Eriksdale, Man., on Oct. 9. He hasn't returned to Bloodvein and hasn't been in contact with friends or family since, RCMP said in a news release.

Littlechief is described as five feet, six inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say they are concerned about his safety and are asking anyone with information to call the Bloodvein RCMP at 204-395-2311 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Bloodvein is 204 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on the east side of Lake Winnipeg. Eriksdale is 125 kilometres north of Winnipeg, in the Interlake region.

