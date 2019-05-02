Missing girl, 14, believed to be in Winnipeg

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Angusville, Man., believed to be in Winnipeg.

Kyonna Richard-Thomas was last seen in Winnipeg on April 22. She's about five feet five inches tall and around 115 pounds, with brown-blonde hair and brown eyes, RCMP said in a news release.

Police believe she is in the Elmwood area.

Anyone with information can call Russell RCMP at 204-773-3051 or contact Crime Stoppers.

