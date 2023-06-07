Content
Manitoba

18-year-old missing for more than 3 weeks, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 18-year-old woman who hasn't been heard from in nearly a month.

Cherish Meeches last seen wearing black pants, black sweater, black jacket, white and pink shoes

A woman with long reddish-brown hair smiles. She's wearing a green sweatshirt that says, "New York."
Cherish Meeches, 18, was last seen in mid-May in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

Cherish Meeches was last seen in Winnipeg's Fort Richmond neighbourhood the evening of May 13, police said in a missing persons bulletin on Wednseday.

She's about five feet seven inches, with a medium build and medium-length brown hair.

Meeches was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, a black jacket, white and pink shoes and a black winter hat.

Police say they're concerned about her well-being and ask anyone with information regarding Meeches' whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 986-6250.

