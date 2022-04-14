Manitoba RCMP looking for missing 17-year-old from Thompson

Thompson RCMP are asking for help finding a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday.

Vance Miles was last seen on Sunday near his house on Westwood Drive in Thompson, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

He was reported missing the next afternoon, police said.

The teen is about five feet six inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing dark-coloured clothing when last seen, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.