Winnipeg police plea for public help finding 17-year-old girl last seen a week ago

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in their search for a teen last seen a week ago.

Michelle Grozelle, 17, was last seen in the Point Douglas area of Winnipeg last Monday evening.

Police described her as five feet six inches tall, with a thin build and brownish-red long hair.

She was last seen wearing a black-and-white sweater, blue jeans and a pink tank top, police said in a release on Monday.

Police are concerned about her wellbeing and is asking anyone with information that could lead to her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: