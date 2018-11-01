Police seek help finding 17-year-old girl missing since September
Madison Morrisseau was reported last seen in downtown Winnipeg on the afternoon of Sept. 24.
Madison Morrisseau was last seen in downtown Winnipeg on Sept. 24
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl who hasn't been since since September.
Madison Morrisseau was last reported seen in the city's downtown during the afternoon of Sept. 24.
She is described as having a thin build, weighing about 150 pounds, and 5 feet, seven inches in height. She has brown, straight, medium-length hair, and was last seen wearing grey Adidas leggings, a red hoodie and black and white Nike runners.
Anyone with any information about Morrisseau's location is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
More from CBC Manitoba: