Police seek help finding 17-year-old girl missing since September

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl who hasn't been since since September.

Madison Morrisseau was last reported seen in the city's downtown during the afternoon of Sept. 24.

She is described as having a thin build, weighing about 150 pounds, and 5 feet, seven inches in height. She has brown, straight, medium-length hair, and was last seen wearing grey Adidas leggings, a red hoodie and black and white Nike runners.

Anyone with any information about Morrisseau's location is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

