Skip to Main Content
Missing 17-year-old girl last seen Monday in Winnipeg
Manitoba

Missing 17-year-old girl last seen Monday in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are asking for help to locate a missing 17-year-old girl. 
CBC News ·
Dawn Duck has a thin build, long brown hair and was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black tank top and Nike shoes.  (Submitted by Winnipeg police)

Winnipeg police are asking for help to locate a missing 17-year-old girl. 

Dawn Duck was last seen Monday, May 20, in the North End of Winnipeg. 

She has a thin build, long brown hair and was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black tank top and Nike shoes. 

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250 or contact Crime Stoppers.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|