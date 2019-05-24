Missing 17-year-old girl last seen Monday in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are asking for help to locate a missing 17-year-old girl.

Dawn Duck was last seen Monday, May 20, in the North End of Winnipeg.

She has a thin build, long brown hair and was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black tank top and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250 or contact Crime Stoppers.

