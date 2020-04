RCMP, family ask for help to find missing 16-year-old girl from RM of Headingley

RCMP are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl from the rural municipality of Headingley.

Victoria Harlow was last seen on March 31 at about 11:30 p.m. on Dodds Road in Headingley, Man., according to an RCMP news release issued Friday.

Harlow is five feet five inches tall, with reddish brown hair and brown eyes, Mounties say.

Both RCMP and Harlow's family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: