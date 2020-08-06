Missing 16-year-old last seen in East Kildonan, police say

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl reported last seen in Winnipeg's East Kildonan area.

Ariah Brass is described as 160 pounds and five feet, four inches, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release. She has a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police did not say when she was last seen.

Police are concerned about Ariah's wellbeing. Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.