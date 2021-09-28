Missing teen from St. Jean Baptiste may be in Winnipeg: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP are asking the public for help to find a missing 15-year-old boy from St. Jean Baptiste who was last seen in Morris, Man., on Monday, but may be in Winnipeg.

Drayston Roach left his home around 7:10 am to go to school in Morris, about 10 kilometres north of St. Jean Baptiste, on Monday, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

Some of his belongings were found at the school but he did not go to any of his classes, the release says.

The teen was spotted near the Subway restaurant in Morris around 8:30 a.m. Monday and may now be in Winnipeg, about 60 kilometres north of Morris, police said.

He's described as five foot 10 and 130 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants and a blue hat. He may be carrying a blue backpack and riding a grey Giant brand mountain bike.

Anyone who has information is asked to call RCMP at 204-746-6355 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.

