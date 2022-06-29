Missing teen girl last seen at Assiniboine Park pavilion located safe, police say
A teenage girl reported missing Wednesday has been located safe. The 15-year-old was reportedly last seen in Assiniboine Park at about 1:30 p.m. Winnipeg police announced at about 5:30 p.m. that she has been found.
A teenage girl reported missing Wednesday has been located safe, police say.
The 15-year-old was reportedly last seen in Assiniboine Park at about 1:30 p.m.
Winnipeg police announced at about 5:30 p.m. that she has been found.
CBC News has removed the name and photo of the girl to protect her identity now that she has been located.
More from CBC Manitoba: