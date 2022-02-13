Winnipeg teen missing 6 days: police

Winnipeg police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Halena Shingoose was last seen in the city's North End at about 3 a.m. that day.

She is about five-foot-seven, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all black clothing and carrying a black backpack.

Police are concerned for Shingoose's well-being and are asking anyone with any information about her location to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

