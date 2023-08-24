Missing 12-year-old girl reportedly seen Saturday in Winnipeg's North End

Winnipeg police are concerned for the safety of a 12-year-old girl, who was last seen by her caregivers on Aug. 6 in Winnipeg's West Alexander neighbourhood, police said in a statement Thursday.

Daliya Young has also been reportedly seen in the North End, with the most recent sighting of Young on Saturday, police said.

Young stands between five feet one inch and five feet two inches tall, has a thin build, shoulder length brownish-red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a band logo, a black t-shirt, grey sweatpants and grey sneakers. She was also carrying a backpack with a cartoon design on it.

Anyone with information on Young's whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

