Winnipeg police ask for help finding missing girl last seen in North End

Police are asking for help from the public locating a missing girl who hasn't been seen since last week.

Aaliyah Morrisseau, 11, was last seen in the North End on Wednesday.

She is slim and about five feet three inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has straight black hair that is medium length.

Morrisseau was wearing a black hoodie, camouflage-coloured sweat pants and pink runners when she was last seen, police said.

Anyone who knows where Morrisseau could be is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.

