The RCMP are asking for the public's help to find an 11-year-old girl reported missing after last being seen in northern Manitoba.

Lyssa Young, also known as "Baby Lyssa Young," was last seen leaving The Northern View Lodge in The Pas around 3 p.m. Friday, Mounties wrong on Facebook Saturday evening.

She is described as about five feet tall and 130 pounds. She has dark brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie, police said.

The RCMP said they believe the girl may be in the area of The Pas or nearby Opaskwayak Cree Nation, approximately 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

She may also be in Easterville, Man., which is about 125 kilometres southeast of where she was last seen.

Police are concerned for Lyssa's well-being and are asking anyone with information to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200.

